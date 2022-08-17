HEARTWARMING! A fan's sweet gesture leaves Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta overwhelmed; here's how she responded

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.

The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

Ulka who started her career as a child artist has come a long way.

The pretty diva enjoys massive fan following on social media.

Ulka has always kept her fans updated about her latest whereabouts.

Ulka has always acknowledged the love of her fans. She keeps sharing all the lovely edits made by her fans on social media.

And now, a fan carved a beautiful portrait of Ulka which was simply mesmerising.

This has left Ulka very impressed and she shared the same on her social media.

Take a look:

Ulka also thanked the fan for this beautiful portrait.

Well, we are sure that the fan who created this portrait might be extremely happy to see Ulka acknowledging the efforts.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

