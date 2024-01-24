Heartwarming! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's internet-storming lovely reel, Garnering massive views; Netizens says ‘Straight outta fairytale’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were close friends before their involvement in the contentious reality program. The two had been inseparable ever since they first met on the sets of Udaariyaan. Fans are consistently shown their affection for one another by Priyanka and Ankit Gupta. They've won people over with their endearing remarks and mutual photo sharing.

Nothing was different today. A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary released a heartwarming video with Ankit Gupta, leaving the internet in surprise. Fans may watch Priyanka and Ankit's unseen, adorable, and tender moments in this video. Here's a preview of their unique moments, which are too adorable to handle, from dancing together to showing one other love.

The Bigg Boss 16 star posted this video to her Instagram account and captioned it, "Presenting some draft videos of #priyankit."

Talking about their friendship, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got to know each other while filming Udaariyaan. They were placed opposite one another and given the principal roles to rehearse. Although they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, the two acknowledged felt something for one another while competing in Bigg Boss 16.

'PriyAnkit' was well-received by their followers, and the hashtag is still popular on social media. PriyAnkit fans gave Evil Eyes Off Priyankit a shoutout. The most stunning reel already crossed two million views leaving everyone in awe of their their chemistry. Here are some of the netizens' reactions.

Priyanka finished as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 16, while Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the competition. When Priyanka was named the runner-up rather than the winner, Ankit Gupta started crying also. The two didn't hesitate to express their affection for one another on social media even after the show.

Regarding their professional lives, Ankit and Priyanka co-starred in the music video for the song "Kush Itne Haseen" following their time on Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka is getting ready for her next web series with Tusshar Kapoor, called Dus June Ki Raat.

