Heartwarming! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first public appearance with newborn daughter on Rahul's birthday in Mumbai

Rahul and Disha were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday afternoon with their baby daughter in hand. The infant daughter was snuggled in the singer's arms as the delighted parents posed for photos with the paparazzi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 19:30
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI:   Rahul Vaidya, a playback singer and Bigg Boss 14 celebrity, and actress Disha Parmar had their first child on Wednesday, September 20. The couple took their infant out for the first time on Saturday, and the occasion was made much more memorable by the fact that it was Rahul's birthday.

On September 20, Rahul and Disha welcomed a baby girl into the world. Shortly after the arrival of their daughter, the happy parents posted a touching message on their social media accounts. The statement read, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well. And we are elated!"

Also read: Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (@rahulvaidyarkv)


 
Rahul and Disha were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday afternoon with their baby daughter in hand. The infant daughter was snuggled in the singer's arms as the delighted parents posed for photos with the paparazzi.

 

As the paparazzi congratulated the new parents, Rahul said, "Goddess Lakshmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi. Today, it's my birthday and my baby and wife are coming home. This is the best birthday gift one can get in this world. Thank you God. Please bless our daughter."

He could be seen expressing his gratitude to Disha for providing him with the gift of life.

Longtime friends Rahul and Disha got engaged on national television after the singer proposed to the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress during his time on Bigg Boss 14.

On July 16, 2021, in front of their close friends and family, the two exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony. They made their social media pregnancy announcement in May 2023.

Also read: Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Free Press Journal

Rahul Vaidya Nakuul Mehta Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Sony TV Disha Parmar Ram Priya Jankee Parekh TellyChakkar Shubhaavi Choksey Ajay Nagrath Anjum Faikh TV news OTT Bollywood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wonderful! Abhimanyu accepts Abhinav’s child, Manjiri puts her opinion forward
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Anuj puts Anupama in a spot, latter feels crushed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal decides to expose Vaibhav, makes a shocking decision
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie: What! Ashu's truth to come out before Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh no! Shaurya creates misunderstanding between Palki and Rajveer using Shanaya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur....
Recent Stories
Navya
Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'
Latest Video
Related Stories
ANUJ
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj transforms into Anupama as he gives her a tribute
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?
Anupama
Anupama and Anuj Are Giving Us Some Major Couple Goals With Their Romantic Dance At The Star Parivaar Awards!
KHATRO KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma's body catches fire as she performs the first ever dangerous fire stunt of all seasons of the show
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ulka Gupta to participate in the show?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Armaan Malik and wife's Payal Malik and Kritika Malik to participate in the show