Heartwarming! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first public appearance with newborn daughter on Rahul's birthday in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya, a playback singer and Bigg Boss 14 celebrity, and actress Disha Parmar had their first child on Wednesday, September 20. The couple took their infant out for the first time on Saturday, and the occasion was made much more memorable by the fact that it was Rahul's birthday.

On September 20, Rahul and Disha welcomed a baby girl into the world. Shortly after the arrival of their daughter, the happy parents posted a touching message on their social media accounts. The statement read, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well. And we are elated!"

Rahul and Disha were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday afternoon with their baby daughter in hand. The infant daughter was snuggled in the singer's arms as the delighted parents posed for photos with the paparazzi.

As the paparazzi congratulated the new parents, Rahul said, "Goddess Lakshmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi. Today, it's my birthday and my baby and wife are coming home. This is the best birthday gift one can get in this world. Thank you God. Please bless our daughter."

He could be seen expressing his gratitude to Disha for providing him with the gift of life.

Longtime friends Rahul and Disha got engaged on national television after the singer proposed to the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress during his time on Bigg Boss 14.

On July 16, 2021, in front of their close friends and family, the two exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony. They made their social media pregnancy announcement in May 2023.

