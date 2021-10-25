HEARTWARMING! Rajan Shahi's teary eyed adieu to Shivangi Joshi in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Naira Goenka or Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. After Mohsin's exit, she will be soon exiting the show. Shivangi created a major mark with her character on fans and garnered massive adoration for more than 5 long years. She gave life to both Naira and Sirat's character in the show, from being a graceful dancer to being a fierce boxer onscreen, she made a special place in every viewer's heart through her craft.

At Shivangi's last day, Ace Producer Rajan Shahi gets teary eyed while bidding adieu here's what he had to share:

THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be

TRULY A" PROFESSIONAL " HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL " TIME TESTED "

UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS .

29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U I hope every production house maker and channel is as lucky and fortunate to have experienced this power of talent hardwork standing by channel makers from day one till end like U did. There are 1000 reasons in such a long journey as LEADS of almost 6 years to sumtimes waiver question the makers or channel but u showed that there is only one reason that is to be a true professional and to stand by ur TEAM..

I can proudly say on behalf of all ur Co actors THANK U and mainly MOHSIN as u both stood TOGEATHER as the best JODI AND TEAM..

thanks TO U AND MOHSIN for always working hard togeather as professionals dedicated and that how u have both complimented each other

YESTERDAY WAS THE FIRST TIME I SAW A UNIT CRYING EACH AND EVERY MEMBER AS THEY SAID THANKS TO U AND YASHODHAJI .. from the Business Head Series Director,Creative Director ,line producer creative producer directors dop art ..entire crew UNIT cried ..

FIRST TIME IN LIFE IN MY ENTIRE CAREER I CRIED IN FRONT OF MY UNIT ..

I WAS MOVED EMOTINALLY.. A NEW EXPERIENCE FOR ME AND MY TEAM .. AS I HAVE NEVER SEEN A ACTOR CREATE SO MUCH LOVE RESPECT AND REGARD IN EACH MEMBER.. WE GOT EMOTINAL AS THE ENTIRE TEAM WAS PRESENT AS UR LAST SHOT WAS BEING CANNED IN YRKKH we realised we never want u to leave DKP.. BUT WITH ENTUSIASM HOPE PRAYERS we ALL SAID AND KNEW U HAVE A LONG SUCCESSFUL JOURNEY AHEAD and we have to let u go ..for a larger growth in UR JOURNEY..and we all in DKP PRAY AND HOPE WE CAN BE PART OF IT

A SPECIAL THANKS TO YASHODHA JI who has taught us what it means to BE A SUPERWOMAN MOTHER GUIDE AND MENTOR..UR LOVE TOWARDS UR FAMILY IS EXEMPLARY

Check out the post:

