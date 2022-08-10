Here’s all you need to know about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt is a television actor who is known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Currently, his portrayal of ACP Virat Chavan is being loved by the viewers and fans are always waiting to see more of his performance.

We surely know how great of an actor he is, but here, we bring to you some more details about his life.

Talking about Neil Bhatt’s career, we first need to know that other than acting, he also loves food and dancing.

Neil Bhatt first starred in a dance reality show Kaboom where he won the first place. Later, he also participated in the famous show ‘Boogie Woogie’. After this, there was no looking back as he debuted with the Sony TV show Arslaan. 

Also read - Neil Bhatt opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completing 2 years, says, “Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile"

Neil Bhatt earned his fame with shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal. Even his performance as Lakshman in Ramayan was loved by audience. The actor along with his co-actors from the show were all invited to perform in a stage show and fan meeting tour in Jakarta as the show was very popular in Indonesia.

Neil Bhatt loves challenges and we can see that according the kind of characters that he has played. One of the characters that really left a mark was Zakir in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Neil has also given his acting contribution in episodic series of Zindagi Wins and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Other than shows, he has also acted in movies and his debut movie was Bhanwar. The movie is an untold story of a folk puppeteer in modern Gujarat.

In 2018, Neil Bhatt portrayed the negative role of Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Colors TV's Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

In 2020, Neil Bhatt met his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-actor Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of the show and the couple soon fell in love. Later, they announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married in November 2021 in Ujjain.

In February 2022, he participated in Star Plus's show Smart Jodi with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

He has also appeared in the music video of ‘Mann Jogiya’, where he was seen with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

Looking at the education and personal side of his life, Neil’s father is Himanshu Bhatt (who is a lawyer) and his mother’s name is Sunita Bhatt. The actor also has a sister named Shikha Bhatt.

Interestingly, Neil has studied law but we guess life has it’s own way of making things work. Today, Neil has earned a lot of love and respect for his journey as an actor, his characters and also for his current role as ACP Virat Chavan.

Virat is a true foodie and he loves desi food, especially ‘ghar ka khana’.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”

This is all you need to know about Neil Bhatt. Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

