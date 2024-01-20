Hilarious! Adrija Roy gets pranked on the sets of Imlie; promises to give it back soon (Watch Video)

Adirja was seen taking a nap and as there are quite some pranksters on the set, her video sleeping on the chair was taken. Adrija took this in good spirit and mentioned that revenge shall be taken, as a funny joke.
Adrija Roy

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has been loved ever since its inception. The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajni and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles and later, season two featured Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the main roles.

(Also Read: Adrija Roy aka Imlie personifies ‘Sherni’ of television with her outstanding expressions and action sequences!

As the show is in its third season, it highlights Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles.

Imlie recently completed 1000 episodes and the entire team came together for a cake cutting celebration. The team looks happy and Adrija took to her social media handle to express happiness and gratitude. She even thanked producer Gul Khan and shared that it would not be possible without her.

Adrija, Sai and most of the actors on the set share a beautiful bond of friendship with one another.

Take a look:

Isn’t this cute banter between the actors?

Show your love for Imlie and Adrija in the titular role in the comments section below!

(Also Read: Exciting: It's boys v/s girls for the kite flying competition in Makar Sankranti's special episode of Imlie 3!

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Imlie Star Plus Adrija Roy Sai Ketan Rao TellyChakkar
