Hilarious! Aishwarya Sharma reveals the nick names of her in-laws and it will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular faces on TV. She became a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she also met her husband Neil Bhatt. The actress then shocked everyone by quitting the show but then went to greener pastures by the way of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is winning everyone’s hearts with her brave heart attitude and doing daredevil stunts in style.

Also Read- Love is In the Air! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma leave fans awestruck with their amazing chemistry and these pictures are proof

Now, KKK regularly shares interesting and latest promos of the show. Recently too the channel shared a new promo where in a stunt Aishwarya, Shiv and Dino have Cockroaches all over their face. And Aishwarya is heard saying “Matter Paneer” continuously. Later Rohit Shetty asks her, ‘Who is Matter Paneer” to which she says that she calls her mom-in-law Matter and her father-in-law Paneer. This makes everyone roll in laughter.

Check out the hilarious video here;

The 14 contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 included, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Out of these Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih got evicted and Rohit Roy quit the show due to an injury.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Neil Bhatt's emotional reunion with wife Aishwarya Sharma will melt your heart

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla