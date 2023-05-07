Kya Baat Hai! Neil Bhatt's emotional reunion with wife Aishwarya Sharma will melt your heart

Neil and Aishwarya are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. Today, Aishwarya Sharma returned back from South Africa after shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Neil was at the airport to receive her.
neil

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them since day and their love story began from there.

A few months back Aishwarya quit the show as she wanted to explore something new and she took up the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

The actress had flown to South Africa for the shooting of the serial and she was away for almost two and a half months.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more

Finally, the shoot of the serial is over and the contestants are back in India.

Neil went to pick up his wife from the airport and after a long gap of two and a half months, they both met.

The reunion was an emotional one as Aishwarya broke down in Neil’s arms whereas Neil gave him a bouquet of flowers to welcome her back.

The video is filled with a lot of love and cuteness, and the fans were excited to them together.

Apparently, Aishwarya has performed the task exceptionally well and there are reports that she is one of the finalists of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have become an iconic couple on television and they give major couple goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Wah! After Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, this duo find love on sets of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin?

 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma spoiler TellyChakkar Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Rohit Shetty Colors
