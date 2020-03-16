Hilarious! Bharti Singh’s cutest interaction with the paps as she introduces them to her son Laksh is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: In a hilarious banter with a paparazzo, Bharti Singh warned a paps that her son will take revenge on him for following them during her pregnancy to take her pictures. Bharti was sitting next to her infant son and his nanny in her car while Haarsh Limbachiyaa was in the front seat when they were approached by the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Friday, Bharti introduced her son to a paparazzo, saying, "Ye Chotu hai. Ye jab ham pregnant the Golu to ye scooter par peeche aata tha hame darane ke liye Golu (He's Chotu. When we were pregnant, he used to follow us on a scooter to scare us)."

She then said to the paparazzo, "Ab mera beta tumse badla lega, wo bike leke tumhara peeche aayega (Now my son will take revenge on you, he will come after you on bike)." The paparazzo also greeted Haarsh and congratulated him on becoming a father, and the latter reacted by introducing the pap to his son as 'mama' (maternal uncle).

Bharti also thanked the paparazzi after coming out of the car with her son in her lap. She told her son about the photographers, "Ye saare tere mama hai bete (All of them are your maternal uncles)," and encouraged him to call them 'mama.'

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed Laksh on April 3.

Credit: Hindustan Times