Hilarious! Bigg Boss 17: Orry finally discloses his profession leaving Salman Khan split; Says ‘Bahut kaam karta hai…’

MUMBAI: The most recent promo for Salman Khan's controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been released on social media, revealing Orhan Awatramani, also called as Orry, as the newest contestant. Orry is reportedly going to be a contestant on the show, but nothing has been formally announced as of now.

Also read:Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!

Orry confirmed his presence on the reality show sets by sending the host of the show a picture on November 23. "Just leaving this here," he wrote as the picture's caption. Orry is now seen chatting with host Salman in the latest promo before going inside the house. Orry has become the hottest topic right now, and everyone wants to know what he does for a living. He is frequently observed with Bollywood superstars and celebrity kids, and at parties and gatherings.

In the midst of their hilarious conversation, Salman added, "I also want to know what Orry does." He replied, "Bahut kaam karta hai. Suraj ke saath uthta hai. Chand ke saath sota hai." "Do you know you are going to enter as a wild card?" Salman questioned. After that, Orry remarked, "Wild banne ke liye jayega."

Orry is a frequent user of Instagram, where he frequently posts images and videos of himself. After showing up at every Bollywood event and occupying space with the Ambanis, the wealthiest family in India, he began to make news.

Orhan Awatramani was recently sighted outside the Bigg Boss 17 set. It's unclear, though, if he will play the game and enter the house as a wild card competitor or if he will make a special appearance on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Orry is seen outside the BB 17 house in one of the videos that has been making the rounds in the media. He also had an eye-catching look because he was sporting a black t-shirt that read, "I am a liver."

Also read: Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 20:21

