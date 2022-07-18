Hilarious! Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet’s fun banter will surely make you laugh out loud; see the video

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba, and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse that shows the fun banter between Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet. Their banter will make you laugh out loud.

Well, in the video we saw that Vishwapreet aka Supreet calls Shardul aka Armaan a crazy guy. But it looks like there will be a grand celebration soon.

