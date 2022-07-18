Hilarious! Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet’s fun banter will surely make you laugh out loud; see the video

Here in this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse that shows the fun banter between Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet. Their banter will make you laugh out loud.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 04:30
shardul-vishwapreet

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba, and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse that shows the fun banter between Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet. Their banter will make you laugh out loud.

Also read: Exclusive! Niyati Fatnani talks about how she bagged the role of Gini and reveals the similarity she sees between her reel and real life

Well, in the video we saw that Vishwapreet aka Supreet calls Shardul aka Armaan a crazy guy. But it looks like there will be a grand celebration soon.

Have a look!

So, guys, are you loving this unique new story?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay tuned to tellychakkar.com


 

Karan Wahi Channa Mereya Star Bharat Niyati Fatnani TV news Television News Tanushree Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar Puneet Issar shakti sachdev
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: OMG! Imlie loses her child, Aryan is shaken up
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Amazing! Rudraksh takes Saransh and Ruhi’s help to bring back Preesha into their life
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nok-Jhok! Priya sees Ram and Pihu argue like kids
MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya respectively and their chemistry...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Revelation! Meet Ahlawat’s plan successful
MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Imlie: OMG! Imlie and Aryan lose their baby, separation ahead
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Emotional! Banni opens up about her mother’s death
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Recent Stories
ranveer
Ranveer chuffed about 'Bear Grylis', says people 'enjoy' his 'off-screen persona'
Latest Video