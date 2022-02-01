Hilarious! Check out what these actors of Sasural Simar Ka 2 are up to!

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in leads.

Also read: Shocking! Divyanka Tripathi clarifies on the cheating rumors

Sasural Simar Ka 2 is the most dramatic and entertainment show. We see some high voltage drama onscreen, but off-screen that cast shares a great bond with each other. In this video, we see that Tanya Sharma shooting their co stares Karan Sharma, Shubhanshi Singh, , Jayati Bhatia chilling and waiting for their next shot.

Check out the video:

Also read: WOW! Meet: ‘Bahu Bani Babe’ this transformation of Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh will shock you!

In the current track we see that, Reema (Tanya Sharma) decided to manipulate things and was seen adding a bottle full of salt into the khichdi made by Simar. However, the coming episode will see Reema getting into a problem situation when Aarav’s mother will see her adding salt. While the mother will threaten Reema that she will have to tell all of it to Vivaan.

However, Reema will further manipulate the situation by increasing the burner fire that is cooking the Khichdi. She will put the flame on high so that it will get ruined.

With this act of Reema exposed?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com