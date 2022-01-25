Hilarious! Imilie's Arpita and Narmada Rathore recreate a funny moment amidst High Drama in the show!

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names. Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Along with the main star cast they have also loved the entry of Fahmaan Khan as Aryan and are beginning to love his chemistry with Imlie.

But not just that the show also has a stellar ensemble star cast , The actors of the shows often take to their social media handles to share behind the scenes of their shoot life, fun banter with co-stars, and also give a sneak peek into what the audiences can expect from the show.

Rajshri Rani who plays the role of Arpita Rathore shared a funny reel on Instagram with her onscreen Mother Neetu Pandey who plays the of Narmada Rathore. The Video will leave you in splits, take a look:

In other news, As previously reported, Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya is quitting the show and soon Manasvi Vashist will be replacing him as Aditya.

The Cast especially Sumbul and Fahman have penned very Sweet Goodbye notes to Gashmeer.

Gashmeer has been associated with the show since the beginning and the fans will be missing him on the show.

Imlie these days as an interesting track as Aditya is captured by Atank and Aryan and Imlie do rescue them but become victims of a bomb blast scene and post that all three are missing from the show.

But what new challenges are facing Imlie after her Dilemma with Aditya is still unknown?

