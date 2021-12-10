HILARIOUS: “India mein sardi nahi hai ab?” – Netizens QUESTION Urfi Javed as she poses in an electric blue BIKINI!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been exposed to a lot of fame post her participation in Bigg Boss OTT.

Though she did not make it through for most part of the show and had an early eviction, she has managed to remain in the news for her eccentric fashion choices. Time and again she has been trolled for various reasons and yet again she has managed to attract the attention of the netizens as she poses in an electric blue bikini.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY! I was with him only for a week, but I can definitely vouch that Pratik Sehajpal will never touch any girl inappropriately: Urfi Javed)

Recently, Urfi posted her photo in a blue bikini declaring her love for the beach. She wrote, "Always a beach baby!!" This led a user to drop a hilarious comment which read, "India mein sardi nahi hai ab (Isn't it cold in India right now)?"

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s fashion choices and her bold pictures on social media? Let us know in the comments below!

(Also Read:CONTROVERSY: Paras Kalnawat and I were supposed to work together in Anupamaa but his girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together, says his ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed)

CREDIT: TOI