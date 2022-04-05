Hilarious! Kapil Sharma quizzes Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami who is the Gundi of the team, and the reaction is unimaginable

Jhulan Goswami accompanied by her Indian Cricket team graces The Kapil Sharma Show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 17:01
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular entertainment shows on television screens. As per the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, it will be graced by members of India Female cricket team. The host will be seen engaging in some fun banter with them which left the audience in splits.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma welcomed the cricketers as he said, “Sab saath aai hai par saat hi aai hai”. To which, ace wicketkeeper Jhulan Goswami comments, “Archana ji 4 se kum hai kya”, which made everyone laugh out loud.

Later Kapil Sharma asks them if their team has a gundi like it was shown in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Chak De India. Jhulan replies, “Sabhi gundey hai”, Harmanpreet Kaur also quipped, “Gunda hi bol raha hai.” Archana Puran Singh tells Kapil Sharma, “Ye na aaj tujhe dho dalenge” and he replies with dejected look, “Ye na aai hi mujhe dhone ke lie hai.”

In the episode, the cricketers will be seen laughing at the insane comedy of Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sapna and Kiku Sharda. They will also play cricket with the comedian on the stage. Sneh Rana will be showing her moves on the show as she danced and Kapil gave a performance on ‘Roop Tera Mastana’. All the cricketers will also be seen doing the Pushpa dance step with Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Jhulan Goswami Chakda Express Anushka Sharma Comedy Nights with Kapil Comedy Circus Archana Puran Singh
