Hilarious! Netizens take a dig at the VFX of the Naagin 6; demand to see Godzilla next

But despite all this, in one of the videos we saw that Pratha is juggling with the snowman monkey like a character.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:13
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated.

The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles.

Naagin 6 is one of the supernatural shows that never fails to impress the audience with its amazing twists and turns.

Reportedly, we will witness the death of Mehek in the show, and the entry of Seema Gujral aka Sudha Chandran is said to add up the spice to the narrative.

In the future storyline, Suhasini and Seema would team up to bring a lot of hurdles in the lives of Pratha, Rishabh, and their daughter. Also, we hear that the show will take a leap of 15-20 years and we will see a new generation coming in,  as Tejasswi’s daughter.  If reports are to be believed, post the leap, Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal would enter the show.

In one of the videos, we see Pratha fighting off a beastly monkey in a snow-clad region. 

Have a look at the video!

Well, after seeing the video, this is what the fans had to say!

Check out here their comments!

Well guys, do you agree with them?

Do let us know your views.

