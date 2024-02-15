Hilarious: Samridhii Shukla gets compared to Tripti Dimri’s character in Animal, gets the title of Bhabhi 2 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

We came across a BTS video where Samridhii is gearing up for a high voltage sequence on the show and her co-actors Rishab Jaiswal and the others who had a sequence to shoot teased her as a walking red flag. Watch the video below…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:32
1

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles, the show is high on drama.

All the actors on the set are very close to each other and while they are not shooting, they spend time pulling pranks and sharing laughs on the set. They also sit for lunches together and have a ball of a time shooting with each other. Since the ensemble cast spends most of their time on the sets of the show, the actors find a second family in each other.

(Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! I feel fortunate to be associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; the set is like a second home to me: Niyati Joshi

Well, we came across a BTS video where Samridhii is gearing up for a high voltage sequence on the show and her co-actors Rishab Jaiswal and the others who had a sequence to shoot teased her as a walking red flag. They also compared her character Abhira as the second woman in between a couple similar to that of what Tripti Dimri played in the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Samridhii’s co-actors teased her as Bhabhi 2 and the former was also seen laughing.

Take a look at the video below:

Show your love for Samridhii and Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai in the comment section below!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai originally traced the storyline where Armaan and Ruhi were in love and situations turned such that Abhira and Armaan got married.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Being in the mainframe, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami Rishab Jaiswal Tripti Dimri Animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bhabhi 2
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Hilarious: Samridhii Shukla gets compared to Tripti Dimri’s character in Animal, gets the title of Bhabhi 2 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada...
