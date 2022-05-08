HILARIOUS! Sriti Jha reveals what kind of dates she will go on post her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sriti Jha showed her daredevil avatar in the show and impressed everyone with the way she performed stunts. 

Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha impressed everyone with her stint in Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. 

The show is currently on air and the contestants have already wrapped up the shoot in South Africa a few weeks ago. 

And now, weeks after the show has wrapped up, Sriti still seems to have a hangover. 

The actress shared a funny Instagram reel and revealed what her date will look like after doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Take a look:

Well, we can totally relate to Sriti and the video that she has shared as she has dealt with lots of insects while performing stunts. 

Post her stint in Khatron ke Khiladi 12, Sriti is often seen hanging out with her co-contestants. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

On the work front, Sriti was last seen in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. She was a part of that show for 7 years. 

Sriti was paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. The duo's on-screen jodi became a huge hit. The actress received wider critical acclaim and praise after she played Pragya Arora.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has previously starred in shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Jiya Jale, Shaurya Aur Suhani, Jyoti, Rakt Sambandh, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Balika Vadhu, among others.

She has also done a short film titled U-Turn. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

