Hina Khan, Ragini Khanna and Neelu Vaghela to join Pandya Store

Star Plus show Pandya Store is set to take a leap.

The makers and the channel are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the audience get hooked to the show. And for the same, the makers have roped in three popular faces of Star Plus namely Ragini Khanna, Hina Khan and Neelu Vaghela to promote the show.

Ragini rose to fame with Star Plus show Sasural Genda Phool, Hina gained popularity as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Neelu became a household name Bhabo with Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The trio will be seen promoting Pandya Store in their own specialities and style.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. The show has a stellar ensemble cast including actors like KInshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Shrashti Maheshwari, Pallavi Rao among others.

