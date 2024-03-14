Hina Khan reveals that she suffers from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Hina Khan is a well known actress of the television industry and has a massive fan following. Now, the actress has informed her fans and well wishers that she has been suffering from Gastroesophageal reflux disease and has asked help from fans and well - wishers to help her out with home remedies to come out of it.
Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

She has also been part of many movie and OTT projects and all have been very successful.

She has a massive fan following who bestows lots of love and support.

The holy festival of Ramadan has begun. The fasting has begun and it seems like Hina Khan is also fasting and reveals that she is suffering from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which gets worse during fasting. He has mentioned how her mom told her that Ajwa Khajoor helps and asked her fans to let her know if there is any other remedy.

ALSO READ : AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful )

The actress shared a photo where she is seen with a date in her palm and she captioned it, "I have severe Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and unfortunately it worsens during Ramadan if I continue to fast, mom says ajwa khajoor helps..can u suggest some homemade remedies/nuska’s? Comment here please don't DM me,  your suggestions will get lost there"

Well, keeping a fast is not an easy task and hence somewhere Hina is facing this issue of Gastroesophageal reflux disease as she mentioned it mostly worsens  during Ramadan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reacts to fans asking her to get a blue tick on social media, says “the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs…”)

About Author

