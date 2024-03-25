Hina Khan reveals taking care of her skin at a young age has its benefits, read to know more

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.
Hina

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both. The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became popular in no time.

Speaking of taking care of her skin, Hina said, “I believe it is crucial to take care of your skin at a young age, especially during your early 20s. To those who haven't, I want to share my own experience -- I didn't start until I turned 30.”

She added, “I have met numerous doctors and they advised starting skincare not just at 20, but as early as 18. For individuals struggling with acne and scars, it's essential to begin caring for their skin at 18 or older. So, my advice is simple - start at the right time, and you'll see results.”

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Munawar Faruqui.

