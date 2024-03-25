Holi 2024: Doree, Mera Balam Thanedaar and others team up for a mahasangam episode

MUMBAI : Holi: A well-known celebration is approaching. India hosts this traditional Hindu spring celebration. Known worldwide for its usage of colorful powder and water, Holi is also called the Festival of Colours. Playing with colours, called Gulal, and sprinkling water on one another while exchanging "Happy Holi" is what define it.

There is going to be quite a happening drama on Colors channel on this Holi 2024, as it will bring together numerous shows under one roof for celebrations with the audience.

This time around there will be a mahasangam episode of Doree, Mera Balam Thanedaar and some other shows along with a high voltage drama. It will soon be seen that while Agni and Prasad, Bindiya and Krish among others perform on stage, there will be a new chaos setting stage for developments.

It will soon be seen that Bulbul will get kidnapped and Kailashi Devi’s daughter-in-law will happen to see this, and when she will go to save her, she too will be kidnapped. Here’s when the men of the family will be informed by Doree and they will take necessary measures to save the women.

The drama is all the shows of Colors is extremely entertaining and the drama is keeping the audience on the edge of their seats!

It will be interesting to see how the episodes turn out on the show! How excited are you for the upcoming drama?

