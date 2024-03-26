Holi 2024: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's fans RALLY behind them after party fiasco

Sargun and Ravi who were supposed to attend a party and apparently they were denied entry. Apparently, the guards could not recognize them and after some discussions and calls, they were allowed to enter.
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta own the music label 'Dreamiyata Music' that also launched one of the most iconic and loved songs, Vehaaniyaan.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are known for their extraordinary talent and have always exemplified commitment and hard work for their art. Sargun Mehta also garnered appreciation for his venture, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, opposite Gippy Grewal.

(Also Read: Holi 2024: Rashami Desai’s festive pics with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and others are BFF GOALS

Known for their successful production ventures and impactful acting, they marked a milestone in their producer's journey when their maiden venture, Udaariyaan, created a milestone of 1000 episodes, adding one more feather to their cap. Recently, the festival of Holi was celebrated in a grand way and there are many TV celebs who were also a part of the celebrations.

One of the many was Sargun and Ravi who were supposed to attend a party and apparently they were denied entry. Apparently, the guards could not recognize them and after some discussions and calls, they were allowed to enter.

There are many speculations that it was Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s party and there are fans who call such treatment towards Sargun and Ravi disgusting and disrespectful.

Take a look at the comments:

The beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple has set the goals high and for a long time now.  The couple started off as friends and got hitched in 2013 when Ravi Dubey popped the million dollar question to Sargun and she of course, said yes!

(Also Read: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s Holi pictures are all things cute and sexy; netizens call them ‘PICTURE PERFECT’ – (Watch Video)

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 

