Hot and Happening: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and the Ishqbaaaz gang attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s pre-marriage bash!

Mansi Srivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Neha Laxmi Iyer, Shrenu Parikh and the other members of the cast of the show gathered recently to celebrate the union of their friend Neha with her longtime boyfriend Rudraysh Joshi as they are set to tie the knot on February 22.
MUMBAI : The season of marriages is here!

The television industry is a small world and there are many celebrities who are friends with each other. While it is said that actresses cannot be friends and that the world is competitive out there, there is a girls’ gang of celebrities which is here to prove them wrong! 

(Also Read: Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!

The Ishqbaaaz gang is here to prove all the myths related to friendship in the TV industry wrong. The actors have had a strong friendship even after the show has shut shop.

Neha met Rudrayash, an MBA graduate, a few years ago at a zumba class. The two became friends and eventually fell in love.

Now, the cast of the show and the gang of girls comprising of the four mains – Mansi, Neha, Surbhi and Shrenu had a special celebration amid the general overall celebration. They danced their hearts out and even had a cake cutting celebration at a suburban club in suburban Mumbai.

Shrenu shared a video with a post that how they are moving toward to the last two weddings of their gang – (one of Neha and the last one being Surbhi)

Take a look: 

(Also Read: Wow! Beloved THIS co-star of Nakuul Mehta announces her wedding with her longtime partner; Says ‘We have a surprise’

We wish Neha a blessed married life and congratulations as she is set to open a new chapter in her life!

