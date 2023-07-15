HOTNESS ALERT! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma sizzles in a deep blue monokini leaving our jaws drop

Aishwarya Sharma is enjoying a quality time with husband Neil Bhatt in Thailand these days.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 12:02
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI :Aishwarya Sharma is all over the news ever since she made an exit from Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress who played the role of Paakhi in the show became a household name.

Post her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

The actress is now all set to show off her daredevil avatar and fans can't wait to see it.

Well, Aishwarya is back in town after wrapping up the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town.

The actress is enjoying quality time with her husband Neil Bhatt as they have jetted off for a vacay.

Aishwarya and Neil are enjoying their exotic holiday in Thailand.

Well, the couple has dropped many mushy pictures from their romantic vacation and fans can't stop drooling over them.

We all know that Aishwarya is one fashionista and her style game is only getting better with time.

The actress who is enjoying at the beach in Krabi dropped some hot pictures.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and reveals if they would do justice to the show

Aishwarya has shown of her hot avatar as she sizzles in a blue monokini.

The actress looks simply ravishing as she turns hubby Neil's muse.

Take a look:


Well, Aishwarya has definitely managed to shed the sanskaari bahu image and these pictures are proof.

What is your take on Aishwarya's sizzling avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the feeling of meeting her husband Neil Bhatt after two months

 

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vacation Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Paakhi Neiwarya Neil Ash
