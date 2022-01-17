HOTNESS ALERT! Shivangi Joshi-Samridh Bawa aka Anandi-Jigar from Balika Vadhu 2 make us drool over their sexy dance moves; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa are currently ruling several hearts with their stellar performance in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2.

Samridh is seen as Jigar while Shivangi is seen playing the role of Anandi in the show.

The duo made an entry in the show a few months ago after Balika Vadhu 2 witnessed a huge leap.

The show also stars Randeep Rai in the lead role.

Well, we all know that Shivangi, Samirdh and Randeep are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

An Instagram reel shared by Shivangi shows how she is grooving on a peppy track with co-star Samridh.

Their camaraderie is simply amazing and the viewers too are loving it.

Take a look:

Shivangi and Samridh's crackling off-screen chemistry is one of the reasons why their scenes come out so well on-screen.

