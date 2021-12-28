PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: Is Balika Vadhu 2 going the Barrister Babu way with their social issues?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Television.

Also read: Big Update! Randeep Rai to star opposite Shivangi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2?

Balika Vadhu 2 has become a household name for the viewers and has become much buzz since the news about the leap was out. It was later confirmed that the actress will be playing the grown-up Anandi paired with Randeep Rai who will be seen as the grown-up Anand in the show. Well, the show has been portraying some serious social issues that are addressed but never accepted.

Apart from Balika Vadhu 2, the recently shut show Barrister Babu was a major hit with a similar concept, so is it that the show has been inspired by the same narrative? Fans had some interesting observations from the show, check it out:

Shifa Shaikh: Well, we would prefer Barrister Babu any day over Balika Vadhu 2, they addressed the issues with such an amazing narrative that we all connected to it.

Safina Liaz: If you remember, the post leap narrative of Barrister Babu had the same issues that Balika Vadhu 2 has been portraying again, is it that they are copying the same script? or there isn't anything left for other shows?

Vamiz Ramirez: Both the shows had a similar storyline, and somewhere the sequel is exactly the same as its first part with different characters, so I would say that its a copy-paste of Balika Vadhu rather than Barrister Babu.

Also read: HEARTWARMING! Rajan Shahi's teary-eyed adieu to Shivangi Joshi in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com