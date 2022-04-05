Hotness! Fans shower praises over Sumona Chakravarti for confidently flaunting her stretch marks in a bikini

Sumona Chakravarti is well known for her role in Barfi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, The Kapil Sharma Show and many others
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:58
Hotness! Fans shower praises over Sumona Chakravarti for confidently flaunting her stretch marks in a bikini

MUMBAI: Actress Sumon Chakravarti raised the temperature on the internet with her latest series of throwback photos from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The Kapil Sharma Show fame took to Instagram to share a couple of bikini-clad photos and confidently flaunted her stretch marks as well. And her confidence resonated with her fans and followers as well.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “May Day! May Day!!Heatwave go Away!!!or take me back to the Hills #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries"

Also Read: Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar to grace the sets

Her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, “Wow soo beautiful" while another wrote, “Ypu are just so organically gorgeous."

Meanwhile, the Barfi actress also made the headlines for reportedly leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started after the actress, who has been missing from the recent episodes of TKSS, took to social media and shared the poster of a new Bengali travel project. This left the fans wondering if Sumona is no longer a part of the much-loved comedy show. However, Sumona Chakravarti broke the silence on the same and made it clear that she has not left The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Oh No: Here’s how Kapil Sharma REACTED when Himesh Reshammiya called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘CHINDI’!

Sumona appeared as a child artist in Mann which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Later, she played the role of Natasha aka Ram Kapoor’s sister in the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, followed by the comedy show ‘Kahani Comedy Circus Ki’ along with Kapil Sharma.

Credit: News 18

Television Sumona Chakravarti The Kapil Sharma Comedy Nights with Kapil Comedy Circus Barfi Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Shonar Bangla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
MUMBAI: Arpita Khan hosted a star-studded Eid bash for friends and family. Seen attending the party were Salman Khan,...
Huge update! Karan Johar announces that Koffee With Karan is not returning; netizens have mixed reactions
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular producers and directors of Bollywood. But one thing that he does best is...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek to grace the show
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Mubeen Saudagar and Garvit Pareek will be gracing the show and...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Netizens ask 'Sachmein Shaadi hogayi kya' after seeing Pranali flaunting the sindoor look with Harshad Chopda at Jaipur Airport
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Must Read! When Chandan Prabhakar opened up about Kapil Sharma’s mental health
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The comedian-actor leaves no stone unturned...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Shocking! Was Katrina Kaif not invited to Arpita Khan Eid bash?
Latest Video