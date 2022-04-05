Hotness! Fans shower praises over Sumona Chakravarti for confidently flaunting her stretch marks in a bikini

MUMBAI: Actress Sumon Chakravarti raised the temperature on the internet with her latest series of throwback photos from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The Kapil Sharma Show fame took to Instagram to share a couple of bikini-clad photos and confidently flaunted her stretch marks as well. And her confidence resonated with her fans and followers as well.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “May Day! May Day!!Heatwave go Away!!!or take me back to the Hills #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries"

Also Read: Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar to grace the sets

Her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, “Wow soo beautiful" while another wrote, “Ypu are just so organically gorgeous."

Meanwhile, the Barfi actress also made the headlines for reportedly leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started after the actress, who has been missing from the recent episodes of TKSS, took to social media and shared the poster of a new Bengali travel project. This left the fans wondering if Sumona is no longer a part of the much-loved comedy show. However, Sumona Chakravarti broke the silence on the same and made it clear that she has not left The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Oh No: Here’s how Kapil Sharma REACTED when Himesh Reshammiya called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘CHINDI’!

Sumona appeared as a child artist in Mann which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Later, she played the role of Natasha aka Ram Kapoor’s sister in the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, followed by the comedy show ‘Kahani Comedy Circus Ki’ along with Kapil Sharma.

Credit: News 18