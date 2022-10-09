Hotness! Not only Uorfi Javed and Divya Agarwal, take a look at the hot, bold and sassy female contestants of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to get started soon. Host Salman Khan managed to entertain viewers with his quirkiness. Before, the show gets started; here is a list of hot, bold, sassy, badass female contestants on Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has made a name for herself and often gets trolled for her unique fashion sense. She is the perfect package that Bigg Boss makers needs. Urfi is blessed with good looks and treats fans with her pictures.


Divya Agarwal who won Bigg Boss OTT will reportedly be part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. She has proved herself in the digital version which was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya is a muse to her photographer and is the perfect definition of classy and all things sassy.i

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair needs no introduction. She has come a long way since her TV debut. Jannat is a bombshell and manages to rule hearts with her cuteness.

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai will reportedly be part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. She knows how to turn heads with his fashion statements.


Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann's hot pictures are simply irresistible. Her pictures and videos will leave you asking for more.


TV actress Sanaya Irani has always amped up the hotness quotient. Her hot pictures will set your heart racing and you will not be able to take your eyes off her beauty.

