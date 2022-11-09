Hotness! From Rubina Dilaik to Jennifer Winget, TV actresses who left their fans in awe with their bold avatars

TV actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and many other actresses who are blessed with hot bikini bodies and we cannot take our eyes off them

Hotness! From Rubina Dilaik to Jennifer Winget, TV actresses who left their fans in awe with their bold avatars

MUMBAI: TV actresses have shed their sanskari bahu avatar and often leave fans in awe with their bold pictures in bikinis. These television actresses are blessed with hot bikini bods and we cannot take our eyes off them. From Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik to Nia Sharma and many more TV actresses who set the temperature soaring with their best bikini bods.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Rubina Dilaik is a style queen and her bikini collection is FAB. She sets that temperature soaring with her hotness quotient.

 
Popular telly actress Jennifer Winget keeps treating her fans with her hot and stunning pictures. She manages to grab attention for her bold avatar and has impeccable fashion. Jennifer's bikini pictures in bikinis are too hot to handle.

Nia Sharma is one of the boldest divas of the TV industry and has been blessed with a fit body. She carries every outfit with much ease and has turned into a bold lady.

Hina Khan made her TV debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and since then she has come a long way. She became a style icon and has been often tagged as a fashionista. She knows how to set the internet ablaze with her stunning bikini pictures and is blessed with the best body. She loves to flaunt her hot body in style.


Naagin actress Mouni Roy loves slipping into sizzling bikinis and monokinis. She often shares pictures flaunting her well-toned body in bikini sets and slays in style.

