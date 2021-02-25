This is HOW Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla's witty reply to a Twitter troll is winning hearts...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner has massive popularity on social media. Sidharth won many hearts during his stint on the show, and he also hit the headlines for his bond with Shehnaaz Gill inside the BB house.

The two have several fan pages dedicated to them and they often get Sidharth and Shehnaaz trending on Twitter, even a year after Bigg Boss 13 ended.

Recently, Sidharth responded to a few detractors and trolls, and he wrote that regardless of the fights between his and Shehnaaz Gill’s fan clubs, he and Shehnaaz have no issues and are still friends.

He also responded to a fan who wrote that his friendship with Shehnaaz has cost him dearly. Sidharth’s reply has won us over!

A troll replied to one of Sidharth’s tweets and wrote, “This is the reason I don't support this man he always encourage negative people.”. To this, Sidharth gave it back by writing, “Then plz don’t no one asked for your support .... why even come here ???”.

One of Sidharth’s fans asked him to ignore the detractors, to which Sidharth replied, “Who said I am not happy ... Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai.”.

Further, a social media user wrote, “Sidharth FOLLOW THE Uttermost Negative Handles too u know about them This SaVAGE Reply give them more Energy To Abuse Shehnaaz now Don't Hesitate GANG of Wasseypur Bana Lau.”.

In this fight between his and Shehnaaz’s fan clubs, Sidharth wrote that they can keep on fighting, but regardless of that he and Shehnaaz have no issues and are friends. “Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves.”.

Further, another Twitter user wrote, “@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai.”. Replying to this, Sidharth tweeted that when he makes friends, he doesn’t worry about the consequences. “Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta .... !”, wrote Sidharth.

