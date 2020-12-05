This is how Devoleena and Vishal reacted to a meme on them

MUMBAI: Memes are becoming a trending part of our daily life. They are an integral part of our dull and boring life. There is no doubt that they are interesting and entertaining.

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh were rather sporting about reacting to a meme on them.

Also read - (Aanjjan Srivastav to be a part of Hats Off Productions' Wagle Ki Duniya 2?)

The meme saw two cosy images of them in their real lives, while Mohammad Nazim's character from Saath Nibhana Saathiya is crying while looking at them. The caption said, 'Kaash Savdhaan India Dekha Hota', indicating the inter-family romance.

Have a look.

Also read - (Bigg Boss 14: Challenger Vikas Gupta gives this participant the tag of 'Kabir Singh')

Credits: India Forums