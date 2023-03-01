This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been part of much successful television series and has also been part of some Bollywood movies.

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television. Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan Kundra is the heartthrob of the television world with a massive following and his popularity makes him one of the most expensive actors.

The actor charges hefty fees to keep up with his lavish lifestyle.

As per reports, Karan charged 2-3 Lakhs per episode for his appearance on Lockupp and around 5 Lakhs for Dance Dewane junior.

Now, reports are suggesting that Karan is charging 5 Lakhs per episode for his new show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

While the amount may surprise you, this has been Karan’s fees because now he brings a lot of attention and fans to whatever he is working on.

About his new show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, the promo was released recently and audiences gave a mixed reaction to the promo, while fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is that, it is the rip off of the famous Hollywood series, The Vampire Diaries but with werewolves, while some even called it the child of Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. The audiences have trolled the show’s first look and promo.

