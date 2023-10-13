This is how Rohit Suchanti loves to prank co-star Aishwarya Khare on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 13:17
Rohit

MUMBAI: Over the past two years, Zee TV&#39;s Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its audience entertained with its gripping storyline and the twists and turns in Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) lives. The show has gained a loyal fan base, and #RishMi has become a household name. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi leaves Oberoi house with Lakshmi after his mother Neelam (Smita Bansal) gives him an ultimatum of choosing between  her and Lakshmi.

Shooting for the intense and dramatic scenes can often become quite hectic for all the actors, hence, to keep the atmosphere and vibe of the set a little fun and light, Rohit with his mischievous antics entertains one and all. He does these light-hearted pranks with his co-stars all day so that they get a nice break. And Aishwarya Khare is his favorite person to play these pranks with because he gets the exact reaction he expects out of her. Be it hiding phones, exchanging scripts, or taking random funny pictures/videos, Rohit ensures he keeps the mood light on the sets of the show!

Rohit Suchanti said, “For the past few weeks, we have been shooting for major drama sequences on the set and all of us have been busy rehearsing the script to portray our characters in the best way on-screen for the audience. To lighten up the atmosphere and mood a little, I always try to play some fun pranks with all my co- stars, specially Aishwarya. Whenever I am around her, I like to keep things entertaining off-screen. Sometimes, I hide her phone in my room, or move her script to Aman&#39;s room, or put a funny filter and take her videos and for some reason, she always knows it&#39;s me. We also make a lot of fun videos for our #RishMi fans and she tends to take revenge through it. Our pranks and antics have now become quite popular on the sets as well as in the audience, and I think this off-screen fun and banter helps us give better performance on-screen.”

Well, while RishMi’s fun and antics continue to brighten up the set, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama where Rishi will propose to Lakshmi to get married to him, but will they get married? Or will Malishka plan
something against them to separate them?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

