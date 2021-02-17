I hope the audience likes our playful chemistry on screen: Krish Chauhan

MUMBAI: In the life of an actor, amidst crazy working hours and intense preparations for a role, one tends to build affable equation with their co-actors. Together, it’s easier to brave through the challenging shooting schedules. Apparently so, the lead actors of Sony Entertainment Television’s period drama ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ Aditi Jaltare and Krish Chauhan, who play the pivotal roles of Ahilyabai and Khande Rao have become best of friends and share a great camaraderie on sets.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, actor Krish Chauhan said, “Aditi and I have become really good buddies. She’s super fun to work with and inspires me to do better. We share jokes and play a lot of pranks on set, so naturally we have built a level of comfort and ease in our friendship. I hope that it gets conveyed on screen and the audience likes our playful chemistry on screen.”

The show will soon showcase the monumental event of Ahilyabai and Khande Rao’s wedding that will lead her to a path to become the undeterred brave Queen of Malwa, who will create history with her unconventional actions and proficient ruling.

