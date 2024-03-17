Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and became a household face and name. She captured many hearts with her performance and later grabbed headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 16 and her friendship with Shalin Bahnot grabbed a lot of attention.

Sumbul is currently winning hearts with her performance in Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba, where she plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

Sumbul has been winning hearts with her performance in Kavya. The actress has a massive fan following and the actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about little anecdotes in her life.

Sumbul broke her silence on being linked with her co-stars. She said, “It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen.”

She further said, “But now I have realised that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can’t do anything about it.”

Credit-Republicworld



