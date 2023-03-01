Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan shares an amazing glimpse with THIS Pandya Store star

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon are very popular television actors who are loved and respected by fans and colleagues alike. They are massive stars, known for playing Aryan in the Star Plus show Imlie, and Shiva Pandya from Pandya Store respectively. Both shows have received acclaim for the storyline, as well as the acting of the characters. Now recently, the two TV stars have reached a milestone in their career for their acting and recognition in the industry.

Currently, the actors are a part of well-known TV shows; Fahmaan Khan in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni, and Kanwar Dhillon in Pandya Store. The shows are doing extremely well in the TRP ratings and are being extremely loved by fans all over. The story is intriguing and audiences cannot wait to know the upcoming storyline, as it keeps them hooked.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon shares what ‘Pandya Brothers at Work’ look like, check out

The two have not been together on a show but sure are great friends. They share a close rapport and have a great time together.

The two are quite active on social media and keep sharing glimpses of their lives. The fans also love watching the celebs off-screen and knowing what they are up to when not shooting.

The two actors shared a glimpse and are all smiles as they post a nice selfie. Kanwar shared it saying, “yeh upload karna bhool gaya tha”. He even gave them a cute and funny name “Fahwar” as in Fahmaan and Kanwar.

Check it out here:

Well, there is no doubt that both the stars, Fahmaan and Kanwar have come a long way in their careers with a lot of hard work and dedication and are sure to do well in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon reach a new milestone in their career

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

