Imlie : OMG! Fahmaan Khan shares how he would be quitting Imlie; is overwhelmed with the love he received from the fans

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he could make a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

Today he is considered one of the most talented actors on television.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s special gesture for Sumbul Touqeer Khan

A few days back, the actor took on to social media and shared that he would be quitting Imlie soon and that the decision was taken for the betterment of the show.

The actor is quite active on social media where the actor shares his whereabouts and gives his love and recognition to his fans.

Recently, the actor shared a video where he showed the love of his fans as he preps to quit the show in a few days.

In the video, one can see how Fahmaan has stuck all the hashtags that was trending on social media and he expressed his love and gratitude to his fans.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans will miss Fahmaan as Aryan as they have connected to him and the actor had created a strong fan base for him through the show.

Would you miss Fahmaan Khan as Aryan in Imlie?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie; there is a Teeny-CHEENI twist to it