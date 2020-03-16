Imlie: OMG! Fans speculate that there is a big rift between Fahmaan and Sumbul

The diehard fans of AryLie pointed out a point that the duo hasn’t posted something together on social media for the past seven days.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 13:37
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

Fans go gaga over the sizzling chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and often tag them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.

The fans tag them with their ship names #AryLie and #SumAan. The fans also speculate that they both are in a relationship but the actress in a recent interview has cleared the buzz by saying that Fahmaan and she are just good friends.

Also read: Imlie- Oh No! Imlie and Aryan to drift apart, Malini succeeds in her plan


Meanwhile, a BTS (behind-the-scenes) of the show has gone viral on social media where it looked like Aryan aka Fahmaan was ignoring Imlie aka Sumbul. Therefore, the fans speculate a major rift between the two.

 
Have a look at the BTS!


The diehard fans of AryLie also pointed out a point that the duo hasn’t posted something together on social media for the past seven days.

 
Check out what the fans have to say!

Also read: Imlie: Wow! Fahmaan Khan and the cast of Imlie are seen practicing how to blow a conch; Imlie’s reaction is priceless

Talking about the future storyline, the show is all set to take a five-year leap soon and major ups and downs and twists and turns are expected.

But fans have a huge demand from the makers. They want Aryan's character to be retained even after the leap.

Well, how much are you excited about the leap?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

About Author

