Imlie: Wow! Fahmaan Khan and the cast of Imlie are seen practicing how to blow a conch; Imlie’s reaction is priceless

 Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television. The fans love the chemistry between Fahmaan and Imlie and they consider them one of the iconic couples on television.

 

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie as they have been separated and how Chenni is trying to bring them together.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen.


Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie that the co-stars share off-screen and that’s what is showing on the screen.
 
Now we came across a BTS video of the actors of the show where they are seen rehearsing for a scene and are seen practicing how to blow a conch.

Fahmaan and the cast are seen trying to do it and Imlie comes in between and wonders what her co-stars are up to. Her reaction is something you shouldn’t miss.


Well, there is no doubt that actors are very hardworking, and what the audience gets to see is the result of their dedication.


The fans love the show as they are hooked on the love story of Fahmaan and Imlie.

