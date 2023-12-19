Incredible! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals that Vivek Dahiya performed even after having a high fever, IV in the hospital; Says ‘Super proud of you my love!’

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the most well-liked contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. With his amazing dance abilities, he has won over his fans' hearts with ease. His wife, Divyanka Tripathi is really proud of him! After getting a 101-degree fever and having an IV in the hospital, the actress shared on her Instagram account how Vivek gave one of his best performances. Vivek was reportedly experiencing cramps on stage when she posted pictures of him performing.

Vivek Dahiya was seen performing on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage in pictures that Divyanka Tripathi shared. She captioned the photo with, "A Cramp clearly visible on your abs but didn’t show on your face! This act is very special honey. You carried it off after 101 fever, IVs at hospital and a cramp right on stage! Super proud of you my love! @vivekdahiya PDA khul ke! Couldn’t resist putting up this appreciation post."

In response to Divyanka's post, Vivek Dahiya stated, "Aww thank you love. You know I’m just trying to do my best and make you proud."

Due to their roles in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most renowned. A common buddy on the sets introduced them for the first time. They soon fell in love, began dating, and were married in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal in 2016. With his participation in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Vivek is now winning people over, and Divyanka just won over fans with her performance on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She finished as the first runner-up.

