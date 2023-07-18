India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! International dance group “Quickstyle” to grace the show

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, the International dance group “Quickstyle” will be gracing the show where they would be judging and commenting on the contestants and would be encouraging them to do better.
Quickstyle

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, the International dance group “Quickstyle” will be gracing the show where they would be judging and commenting on the contestants and would be encouraging them to do better.

This would be the first reality show they would be coming on and the contestants are excited to perform in front of them.

