India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ! Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor to grace the show in the upcoming episode

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, in the upcoming episode, Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and will be boosting their confidence.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 15:36
upcoming episode

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

Also read - Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and will be boosting their confidence.

The episode will be dedicated to the actor and all the contestants will be dancing to his songs.

This season the contestants are really very good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to choose who is good and who to support.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read:Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed!

 


    


    

 

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Shakti Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
MUMBAI : Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a vacation in Goa and has been sharing videos from there on social media. Today...
Exclusive! “When we started, we never thought we would come this far”, Gagan Arora on College Romance season 4
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Arora has been grabbing the attention and winning hearts of the fans with his beautiful talent. The...
Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI :The crew of Star Bharat's highly acclaimed show, 'Ajooni,' recently came together to embrace the joyous monsoon...
Woah! One of the episodes of 'The Trial' inspired from Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case
MUMBAI :3 years ago, while India was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand, the media and several netizens,...
Wow! Sandeepa Dhar looks stunning in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, she is indeed one such...
Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans
MUMBAI : Gadar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’
Ayushi Khurana Delights in Monsoon with a Scrumptious Pakora Party on her set from Star Bharat show ‘Ajooni’
Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her experience of being a challenger on the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”
Barun Sobti
Exclusive! Barun Sobti finally breaks his silence on working with Sanaya Irani and reveals if Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season four is on the cards
Shiv Thakare
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special thing that Shiv Thakare did for Sheezan Khan that will melt your heart
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rohit Shetty's grand chopper entry sets the stage for the thrilling premiere of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
BARC ratings
BARC Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge jump in TRP ratings enters top three shows; The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer 3 sees a rise in TRP ratings; GHKKPM and Imlie sees a drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, YHC, GHKKPM, Faltu