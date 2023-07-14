India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ! Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI :Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and will be boosting their confidence.

The episode will be dedicated to the actor and all the contestants will be dancing to his songs.

This season the contestants are really very good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to choose who is good and who to support.
















