India’s Best Dancer Season 3 : Wow! Shivam impresses guest judge Farah Khan; ace choreographer shakes a leg with Judge Terence Lewis

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer each to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television on the 8th of April, 2023 and is airing every weekend at 8pm.

The audience are loving the show and have given a thumbs up to the show.

In the upcoming episode, ace choreographer Farah Khan would be gracing the show where the contestants would be putting their best foot forward to impress her.

Shivam who is the one of the contestants of the show is one of the best dancers on the show and his every act impresses the judges.

The coming episode will be dedicated to celebrating 110 years of Bollywood cinema where he will be giving tribute to the late actor Shammi Kapoor.

His performance with his choreographer Sonali will impress Farah Khan and she would tell him that he aced the dance he did the perfect steps and did Shammi steps well.

Farah will also shake a leg with judge Terence Lewis where they will do a jive dance.

Well, the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one where it would be a celebration of 110 years in cinema.

