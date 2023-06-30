India’s Got Talent 10: Wow! Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of the magnificent stage

Arjun Bijlani will be reprising his role as the host of India’s Got Talent season 10. He has now given a glimpse of the spectacular stage on his social media page.
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI:  India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience. Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

Arjun Bijlani will be reprising his role as the host of India’s Got Talent season 10. He has now given a glimpse of the spectacular stage on his social media page. He captioned it, “Super excited to host the 10th season of #indiasgottalent . A show that showcases the true talent of our country .. see u soon #gratitude #host #arjunbijlani #actor #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit” One fan commented, “we r super excited to see u hosting again in igt”, Another wrote, “Waiting for you arjunnnn’, one commented, “Excited fr this! “

Arjun is an excellent host and he has shown his anchoring skills for many reality shows like Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Road Diaries, Dance Deewane season 1 and 2, Kitchen Champion 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Splitsvilla 14. 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 18:19

