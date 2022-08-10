India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?

The new season of India’s Got Talent will begin soon as the show is in the pre – production stage. As per sources, Karan Johar might return back as the judge of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 19:27
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got golden buzzer on several occasions.

We had reported earlier that the auditions of the show had begun.

As per sources, Karan Johar might return back as the judge of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year he wasn’t the judge of the show and before all season he judged the show.

The ace director couldn’t be part of the show as he has signed another show on the other channel.

Well, it will be lovely to see Kiran, Shilpa and Karan as the judges of the show as it would be quite interesting and entertaining.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist


    
 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan The bedi family Pooja Bedi Kabir Bedi Alaya Furniturewala
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 19:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
MUMBAI : After recently creating an uproar with the teaser reveal of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has announced the...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?
MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Awez Darbar to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Audience Perspective! Is the Cannes Film Festival losing its charm?
MUMBAI:Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Movies from around the world...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Game Plan! Kiara’s arrogance to defend Garry, Jasleen afraid of plan getting flopped
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Congratulations! Rana Naidu fame Ashish Vidyarthi ties a knot with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua
MUMBAI:Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi
WOW! Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan among others keep their style game on point at the airport as they leave for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi
Rubina Dilaik
OMG! Rubina Dilaik spills the beans on Faisal Shaikh being part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
last day on the set
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor shares his blissful journey in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals he got teary-eyed on the last day on set
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 goes off-Air; Niti Taylor shares some heartwarming pictures as the team ‘Signs – Out’
1
Kapil Sharma allows Karan Singh Chhabra to host his show, and the actor left the audience in Splits
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?