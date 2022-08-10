India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got golden buzzer on several occasions.

We had reported earlier that the auditions of the show had begun.

As per sources, Karan Johar might return back as the judge of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year he wasn’t the judge of the show and before all season he judged the show.

The ace director couldn’t be part of the show as he has signed another show on the other channel.

Well, it will be lovely to see Kiran, Shilpa and Karan as the judges of the show as it would be quite interesting and entertaining.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

