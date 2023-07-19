India’s Got Talent Season 10: Wow! The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance

The new season of India’s Got Talent will begin soon and this season the talent is going to be one note higher. In the new prop the Golden Girls group will stunt the judges with their sizzling performance.
The Golden Girls leaves the judges stumped with their stunning performance

MUMBAI :India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned back with Season 10, and would air on Sony Television from 29th July, Saturday and Sunday at 9: 30 pm.

Shilpa Shetty, Kiran Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

In the new promo, one can see how the Golden Girls perform on stage, and they stump the judges with their mesmerizing performance.

In their group, they are 40 girls which impressed Shilpa Shetty and she was excited to see the performance.

Well, there is no doubt the talent in this season would be one note higher, and it would be difficult for the judges to judge these contestants.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
