News

Indian Idol 11: Sona Mohapatra slams makers of Indian Idol

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 09:10 PM

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra has been targeting season 11 of Indian Idol since its launch. She made sure that #MeToo accused Anu Malik was out from the show.

Do you recall the contestant who had forcefully kissed judge Neha Kakkar without her consent on the stage? The video had gone rapidly viral and even her co-star Visha Dadlani even tweeted about the incident and said that he wanted to call the police but Neha intervened.

In a recent post, Sona has slammed the Indian Idol 11 makers for using the ‘kissing video’ for their ‘commercial gains.’

Have a look at what she said.

https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-mbFMuSge7ak/Xd_qS6JyvRI/AAAAAAAAUfI/Yh0JnpVfajActdDE0vL3iC-9MjU_w4PVgCK8BGAsYHg/s0/2019-11-28.png

Hats off to you, Sona, for standing up for what is right.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Indian Idol 11, Sona Mohapatra, Indian Idol,

past seven days