Indian Idol Season 13: Kriti Sanon reveals the special message that Shivam Singh had sent her on social media

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada now we came across a new promo where Kriti would reveal the special message sent to her by Shivam Singh.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:46
Indian Idol Season 13: Kriti Sanon reveals the special message that Shivam Singh had sent her on social media

MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz to grace the upcoming episode

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier that Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.

We came across a video where one can see how Kriti reveals a message Shivam Singh had sent to her on her social media account.

The singer had messaged the actress saying that the last time when she had come on the sets of the show she has worn Indian wear and now that he has become cool he requested her to come on the show wearing western wear.

After the message was shown to everyone, the contestants, judges, audiences and the host burst into laughter and left them in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivam is a huge fan of Kriti and he is happy and left blushing as she has worn a western outfit and came.

Seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode

indian idol 13 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali Shivam Singh Kriti Sanon Kartik Aryan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu feels indebted to Tanisha, gets into a challenge with Ayaan
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohan shocked to see Abhimanyu is this state, gives him sleeping pills to calm down
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu feels suffocated with Pakhi’s behavior
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
MUMBAI :Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. There is a show titled Nath –...
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
MUMBAI :Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of...
Recent Stories
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!
Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!
Exclusive! Sandiip Sickand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?
Exclusive! Sandiip Sickand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu is titled Chasni?
Ved to releaseZee TV is all set to strewith deleted scenes, Genelia and Ritesh to have a Love Song in the new version, Read More
Zee TV is all set to strengthen its early pre-primetime with 2 new shows - Lag Ja Gale and Maitree!
Take a Sneak-Peek into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhinav or Jay Soni’s Typical Gujarati Meals for the day
Take a Sneak-Peek into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhinav or Jay Soni’s Typical Gujarati Meals for the day
Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to collaborate with Sonakshi Sinha for a project?
Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to collaborate with Sonakshi Sinha for a project?