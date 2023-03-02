Indian Idol Season 13: Kriti Sanon reveals the special message that Shivam Singh had sent her on social media

MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz to grace the upcoming episode

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier that Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.

We came across a video where one can see how Kriti reveals a message Shivam Singh had sent to her on her social media account.

The singer had messaged the actress saying that the last time when she had come on the sets of the show she has worn Indian wear and now that he has become cool he requested her to come on the show wearing western wear.

After the message was shown to everyone, the contestants, judges, audiences and the host burst into laughter and left them in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivam is a huge fan of Kriti and he is happy and left blushing as she has worn a western outfit and came.

Seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode