Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a secret about Chirag's love life

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

In the latest promo, one can see Chirag singing a song for Rani and trying to woo her as he sings the title track of “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”.

Rani feels special and asks him if he has a girlfriend to which he says he doesn’t have one and she assures him that in the future he will get a very lovely and nice girlfriend and his love life would be something he doesn’t have to worry about.

Well, there is no doubt that Chirag is a fantastic singer and he keeps getting good comments from the judges and the guest on the show.

